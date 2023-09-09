Bengals confirm record contract extension for QB Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are officially keeping Joe Burrow in the jungle for the long term.

On Saturday, the team confirmed what News Center 7 previously reported: They’ve signed their franchise quarterback to a contract extension, keeping Burrow with the team through the 2029 season.

The team shared a photo of Burrow signing the record contract on social media.

“The most anticipated pen-to-paper post...EVER,” the post read.

While the team did not disclose the amount of the quarterback and Ohio native’s “record contract extension,” they did say it would pay him “at the highest level ever provided in the NFL.” As News Center 7 previously reported, the deal is reported to be worth $275 million.

“My father always said that in the NFL, the quarterback is like the key to your car. You can have a great car, but you need a key to get the car going and to operate it at a high level. We feel that we have a good one in Joe,” Bengals President Mike Brown said.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was recently named a team captain for the fourth season in a row.

“Quarterback is the most critical position in sports, and Joe has embraced his role here with intelligence and determination,” Head coach Zac Taylor said. “The team responds to Joe as our quarterback, and we look forward to a bright future with Joe continuing to lead our talented roster. He makes everyone better.”

Burrow and Bengals open their season Sunday when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

