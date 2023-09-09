‘A warrior and a hero;’ Community, loved ones gather to remember K-9 Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND — A community remembered an officer who was shot in the line of duty and later died last year.

Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton died last September after being shot in the line of duty more than five weeks earlier.

Emotions were raw as the community, and family members remembered Burton Friday afternoon.

" I know that she will continue to live in our hearts. Seara will continue to be celebrated as a warrior and a hero,” Ami Miller, Burton’s mother said.

A community is still feeling the pain of her loss a year later.

“This lady lost her life in a traffic stop doing her job,” Danielle Jenkins of Preble County said.

A reminder of how dangerous of a job it is.

“Police officers put their lives on the line every day. Even when they go home safe their lives are on the line,” Cindy Ploughe, pastor at First Christian Church said.

Officer Burton had been on the force for four years, she became Richmond’s first female K-9 officer.

“She had that self-competitiveness. She had a drive ... and so her legacy is all of that. She was kind, she really wanted to help people,” Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said.

Many felt the impact of Burton’s death, even if they never met her.

“It shows that we are a community and we can empathize and sympathize when things happen. And that we do come together as a community,” Dr. Lucinda Wright, Richmond city council member said.

As time goes by, the city is determined to keep Burton’s memory alive.

“Thank you for your sacrifice, thank you for being my best friend and partner,” Kefier Uphaus, a close friend and fellow K-9 officer said.

Phillip Lee is accused of shooting and ultimately killing Burton.

He is scheduled to go on trial for murder in February 2025.

A Seara Burton legacy exhibit will be opening next week at the Wayne County Historical Museum.

















