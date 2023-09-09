Truck crashes into Moraine Auto Title Office

MORAINE — A white truck crashed into a strip mall in Moraine Saturday afternoon.

>>Troopers rescue piglet that fell from vehicle on Ross County highway

The car crashed into both Mike Foley’s Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office and VaporHaus on the 5500 block of Springboro Pike.

The Moraine Police Department is responding to the incident.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update the story when updates have been provided.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Truck into strip mall Truck crashes into Auto Title Office in Moraine (WHIO)

©2023 Cox Media Group