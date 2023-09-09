Troopers rescue piglet that fell from vehicle on Ross County highway

ROSS COUNTY — A piglet is recovering after falling out of a vehicle on U.S. 35 in Ross County and being rescued by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

On Tuesday, troopers spotted the piglet running across U.S. 35 They later found it hiding in a grassy area off the side of the road.

Body and cruiser camera video showed the troopers wrapping the piglet in one of their jackets and placing it in the back of the cruiser.

The piglet was taken to the Ross County Humane Society to be examined. There, she was given the name of Pearl.

Pearl had some road rash, but no serious injuries, officials from the humane society shared in a social media post.

“Pearl will be joining some pot bellied friends in a few days where she will live out her life and not become pancetta,” the social media post read.

