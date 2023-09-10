Reward offered after kittens abandoned near ‘busy road’ in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An area nonprofit is offering a reward for anyone who can help identify the people they say abandoned three kittens and their mother.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League said in a social media post on Saturday that someone dumped the kittens and mother near a busy road in a carrier that doesn’t latch.

“This momma who doesn’t appear to be very friendly and three kittens are not garbage to be disposed of,” the organization said.

>> Troopers rescue piglet that fell from vehicle on Ross County highway

The nonprofit is also reminding people that dumping animals is against the law.

“There will be a reward for anyone who has information leading to the identification of the individuals who dumped these kittens and momma off, our cameras have some view but we need more proof to prosecute and we will,” the post said.

😡😡😡😡😡 ANOTHER DUMP OFF‼️ What is wrong with you! You leave defenseless kittens and momma at the end of the drive in a... Posted by Champaign County Animal Welfare League on Saturday, September 9, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group