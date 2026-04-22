Injuries reported in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — A reported motorcycle crash sent at least one person to the hospital on Wednesday morning.
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The crash was reported around 10:09 a.m. in the area of State Route 72 and S. River Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed injuries were reported, but could not confirm how many.
Initial emergency scanner traffic from the scene indicated at least one person was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
We’re working to learn more about the crash and will continue to provide updates.
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