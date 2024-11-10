Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Montgomery County.

Around 1:20 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to reports of a two-vehicle crash on I-75 SB beyond SR 571.

One of the vehicles was in the tree line according to a OSHP dispatcher.

Injuries were reported but details on the extent of the injuries were not immediately available.

Traffic does not appear to be impacted at this time.

This is a developing story.

