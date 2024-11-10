Injuries reported after crash involving police cruiser in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a police cruiser in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 12:44 a.m. crews were dispatched to a crash involving a police cruiser at West Second Street and Westwood Ave.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that the crash did involve a police cruiser but could not confirm which police department.

Injuries were reported and medics were dispatched to the scene.

Details on how many people were injured and the severity of injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

