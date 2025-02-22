Injuries reported after crash shuts down contraflow lane on I-75

DAYTON — Injuries have been reported after a crash shut down the contraflow lane on I-75 Southbound in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 6:11 a.m. crews were dispatched to the Contraflow lane on I-75 Southbound near Stanley Ave in Dayton on reports of a crash.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, a single vehicle reportedly hit both walls of the contraflow lane.

Injuries have been reported but details were not immediately available.

The contraflow lane is currently closed.

