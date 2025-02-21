Area restaurant closing their doors after over 40 years

WEST MILTON — A Miami Valley restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for more than 40 years.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke with the owners of the Pearson House restaurant, who say it’s their time to retire.

Since the restaurant’s closing announcement, customers have been coming by to say their goodbyes and eat pie.

“They have all kinds of pies,” customer Becky York said. “I like lemon meringue pie the best.”

After serving around 750,000 pieces of pie, the Pearson House restaurant will permanently close on Feb. 28th.

Robert and Beth Bianco are the owners of Pearson House, and they say it is time to retire.

“I take care of the business side, but I want to get rid of that. I don’t want to have to do it anymore,” Robert Bianco said.

In the 80s, Robert and Beth remodeled a historic hotel in West Milton into a restaurant.

“Very much a ‘mom and pop’, very small. It’s never changed on the inside,” York said. “It’s quite quaint.”

Some customers say the charm of the Pearson House comes from its historic roots.

“They’re sorry to see us go because we have a lot of [...] customers that’ve been with us since day one,” Robert said.

There is some interest in saving the restaurant. Robert says a businesswoman has reached out to him.

“They’re trying to pursue it and essentially, right now, we’ll be closing the 28th,” Robert said. “If they can work something out of it, they will.”

