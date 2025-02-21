Ohio reports first pediatric flu death of season

ALLEN COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Health has reported the state’s first pediatric flu-associated death of the season.

A teenage girl from Allen County died last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 9,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Ohio, which is well above the five-year average for this time in the season, the ODH said.

“We urge parents to protect their kids. It’s not too late for parents and kids to get a flu vaccine. It may very well prevent you or your loved ones from getting seriously ill. And, especially during flu season, it’s important to maintain good hand hygiene and to stay home if you are sick,” ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said.

The state typically reports between one and six flu-related pediatric deaths each season.

