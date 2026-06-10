Several arrested after K-9 finds drugs, guns during multiple traffic stops

BELLEFOINTAINE — Several people were arrested after officers found drugs and guns during multiple traffic stops in Logan County this month.

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The Bellefontaine Police Department said in a social media post that K9 Pyro assisted in a “proactive enforcement operation” in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies in one operation.

K9 Pyro assisted in multiple arrests.

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On June 2, Bellefontaine Police deployed K9 Pyro for a vehicle sniff and gave a positive alert to narcotics. During a probable cause search, they found almost a half pound of methamphetamine.

On another stop, K9 Pyro was deployed and gave a positive alert for narcotic odor. Investigators found a loaded gun possessed by a convicted felon, according to the social media post.

On Saturday, June 6, the Bellefontaine Police K9 Unit initiated a traffic stop on a gray Land Rover. The driver, Carlos Briscoe, had a felony drug trafficking warrant for his arrest, and it resulted in a long drug trafficking investigation by both Bellefontaine Officers and Logan County Sheriff’s deputies.

After ordering Briscoe out of the SUV, K9 Pyro was deployed and helped get the suspect into custody without incident. Officers found the suspect to have a large amount of cocaine, pills, and cash, the social media post stated.

K9 Pyro sniffed the vehicle and gave a positive alert to a narcotic odor.

“During a probable cause search of the vehicle, investigators located a loaded firearm, marijuana products, and additional cash,” the Bellefontaine Police Department said.

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