Injuries reported after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries have been reported after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:15 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Webster Street on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area restaurant closing their doors after over 40 years
- Student hands out Valentines containing razor blades at Ohio elementary school
- ‘Makes me really uncomfortable;’ Neighbor reacts to deadly police shooting in Piqua neighborhood
Injuries were reported, however, details on those injuries were not immediately available.
Medics have not taken anyone to the hospital at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group