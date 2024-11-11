Injuries reported after crash on I-75 SB in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Injuries were reported after a crash on I-75 Southbound in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:15 a.m. deputies and medics were dispatched to I-75 southbound near Needmore Rd on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that had crashed.

Medics were on scene, but details on injuries were not immediately available.

All lanes on I-75 Southbound were blocked for a short time while crews investigated.

The two right lanes are blocked at this time, according to OHGO. Traffic does not appear to be moving at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



