Driver hospitalized after semi crashes into ditch in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A driver is hospitalized after a semi crashed into a ditch in Butler County Sunday night.

Officers and medics responded to the State Route 4 Bypass and Tylersville Road on reports of a crash, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When crews arrived, they found a semi had driven off the side of the road and fell into a ditch.

Medics transported the semi-driver to an area hospital with unknown injuries, WCPO said.

The crash remains under investigation.

