Driver hospitalized after semi crashes into ditch in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A driver is hospitalized after a semi crashed into a ditch in Butler County Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers and medics responded to the State Route 4 Bypass and Tylersville Road on reports of a crash, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
- Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after Clark County shooting
- Jackknifed semi results in highway being shut down for hours; hazmat called
When crews arrived, they found a semi had driven off the side of the road and fell into a ditch.
Medics transported the semi-driver to an area hospital with unknown injuries, WCPO said.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]