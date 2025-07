Goose causes morning power outage in Piqua

PIQUA — Some people in Piqua woke up without power on Friday morning.

Around 183 customers on Garbry Road, Looney Road, and U.S. 36 had their power go out around 6:22 a.m., city officials said in a social media post.

The outage was determined to be caused by a Canadian goose that touched two phases of a power line on Garbry Road.

The Piqua Power System team was able to restore power around an hour later.

