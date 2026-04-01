Fire damages barn in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Fire crews extinguished a barn fire in Greene County on Tuesday.

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The fire was reported along Cheyenne Trail in New Jasper Township around 7:30 p.m., according to New Jasper Department Fire Chief Doug McDaniel.

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McDaniel added that it appears the fire started outside the barn and then spread to the structure.

Fire crews had to bring in water to fight the fire, as there are no hydrants at Shawnee Lake.

Cooper Payton and the fire departments on scene shared photos with News Center 7.

They show large flames moving up the building and crews working to extinguish the fire.

McDaniel said the structure was used for storage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

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