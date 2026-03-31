Possible severe storm Tuesday evening as rain chances ramp back up

DAYTON — A few isolated storms north of Dayton could come with damaging winds tonight. Here’s when other rain could impact you. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

This Tuesday evening, a small impulse of energy will likely bring a few storms north of Dayton. Keep your eye to the sky as one of those storms could become severe by producing damaging straight line winds.

April brings with multiple rain chances

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Wednesday will be much more active with off and on showers possible through the day. Keep the umbrella handy. Thursday looks to be mostly dry. Friday, we will track a few scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Then we watch for a stronger cold front to move in overnight Saturday night and before sunrise Easter Sunday.

April brings with multiple rain chances

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As we get closer to time, the timing may shift faster. As of Tuesday evening, the storms look to depart early Easter morning leaving Easter Sunday plans breezy and cooler in the 50s.

April brings with multiple rain chances

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