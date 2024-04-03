‘I was just stunned;’ Major flooding reported in the Miami Valley after storms

MIAMI COUNTY — Fire crews spent nearly two hours rescuing a woman who drove around a road closed sign and got her car stuck in high water in Miami County.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will be LIVE from the scene with the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver rescued after going through high water on Miami County roadway

This happened around 6:18 a.m. near Lost Creek Prairier on Tipp Elizabeth Road between State Routes 202 and 571.

>> RELATED: Several roads closed due to high water from Tuesday’s rain

As of Wednesday afternoon, the car was still sitting in three-feet-deep water, The Tipp City Fire Department said it will stay there until the water goes down.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group