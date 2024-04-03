EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Ohio, NWS says

ADAMS COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Ohio Tuesday.

According to the NWS, the tornado was confirmed near West Union in Adams County. The tornado started near the intersection of Brier Ridge Road and Robbinson Hollow Road and lifted near Adams Lake State Park.

A final assessment is expected to be completed later this evening.

