NWS team to survey storm damage in southern Ohio

ADAMS COUNTY — Teams with the National Weather Service will survey areas in counties in Ohio following Tuesday’s storms.

The survey will be conducted in Adams and Brown counties in southwestern Ohio and Bracken County in northern Kentucky, the NWS said.

More information is expected to be released later this evening.

Anyone who witnessed weather-related damage is urged to report it to the NWS via designated reporting methods or by calling 937-383-0031.

