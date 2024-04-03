Several roads closed due to high water from Tuesday’s rain

MIAMI VALLEY — Several roads remain are still closed due to high water after Tuesday’s heavy rain.

>>RELATED: Severe weather causes flooding across Miami Valley; How one county is helping those affected

Heavy rain and storms moved through the Miami Valley on Tuesday and have shut down traffic across the area.

Flood Advisories and Warnings were issued for multiple Miami Valley counties as severe storms moved through.

Cell phone video from an iWitness 7 viewer showed high water along a home on East Water Street in Piqua on Tuesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 Wednesday morning that these roads are closed:

State Route 202, just south of State Route 41

Rudy Road near State Route 571

Eldean Road and N. County Road 25A

Bradford Bloomer Road between Horatio and Klinger Roads

Rip Rap Road is also closed in Huber Heights due to high water between Little York Road and Taylorsville, according to dispatchers.

We will provide updates on this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group