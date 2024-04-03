Severe weather causes flooding across Miami Valley; How one county is helping those affected

SHELBY COUNTY — Flood Advisories and Warnings were issued for multiple Miami Valley counties as severe storms moved through on Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the City of Sidney asked the Mercy Mission House to stay open for anyone affected by the flooding.

“I haven’t had that happen before except for storms in the winter,” Executive Director and Founder of Mercy Mission House Emily Neu said.

>>LIVE UPDATES: Tornado warnings end for the Miami Valley

The heavy rain caused problems for many, as high waters flooded playgrounds, picnic areas, and parks.

In Troy, baseball fields on Eldean Road looked more like a lake. In Clark County, high water forced crews to put out road closed signs on Spangler Road.

Flood Warnings for the Great Miami River in Sidney and Troy are active through Thursday.

News Center 7 crews didn’t see any flooded homes or structures, but Mercy Mission House opened up just in case and Neu was prepared to hand out supplies.

©2024 Cox Media Group