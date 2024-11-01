‘I was just born again;’ Family makes new additions on National Adoption Day

DAYTON — Work is underway to put kids into a new home.

As reported Friday on News Center 7 at 5:00, several families got their final stamp of approval to adopt kids in Montgomery County on National Adoption Day.

“You do solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth, so help you God? I do.”

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says this is a normal Friday in Montgomery County Probate Judge David Brannon’s courtroom.

This time, it’s about adoptions.

Families come in to get the legal approval they need to become what they already know in their hearts.

This is their new family.

“From this point forward, they’ll be known as Ryan, Ava, and Ruth Dameron. Congratulations!”

The Damerons started as a foster family.

“Until I received them in my home, they were my first set of kids, I didn’t know what my purpose was, but everything fell in place. It’s like once I made that decision, boom, boom, boom, everything,” said Carla Dameron.

Each of them is now off to a fresh start.

“I was just born again, and I have like a new mother, and I was so happy about that because I’m so excited,” said Ruth Dameron, adopted child.

That’s what Montgomery County leaders want for around the 100 kids at any given time in Montgomery County’s care that need a home.

“There is always a pressing need to find a safe home to place children, whether it be permanent or whether it be temporary. So, it is always on the front burner,” said Montgomery County Probate Judge David Brannon.

It’s days like this when they want to highlight the success stories like the Dameron family.

“From where they started to where they are now is almost like a 360 and it’s only been two years, so I’m looking forward to seeing where they go from here,” said Carla.

Helping them to become the best they can be and chase their dreams.

“This is my family. This is my mother, this my big brother, and this my favorite sister,” said Ruth.

Xavier says that Ruth is already asking questions.

“I’m very happy to be your mom, and I will love you forever,” said Carla.

