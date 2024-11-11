‘I need to see you, please come home’: Mother on desperate search for missing daughter

LORAIN, Ohio — A mother and police are pleading with the community to help find a missing woman.

Desiree Long, 33, was last seen a month ago, and neither her mother nor her family know where she went next, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

“Please call home, call somebody, we want to talk to you, we want to see you. Your kids want to talk to you. I want to talk to you. I need to see you, please come home.” said Michelle Long, Desiree’s mother.

Detectives believe Desiree could be in Lorain or Cleveland.

“She was seen with another female the night she left. We are trying to track down that female as well,” Detective Matt Hartman told WOIO.

Hartman, the detective leading Desiree’s case, said she was last spotted leaving a home and getting into a car.

It’s unclear if she knew the driver.

Her family is offering a $10,000 reward to find Desiree.

If you have any information on Desiree Long’s location, please call Lorain Police.

