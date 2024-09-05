‘I just miss him;’ Vigil held for Columbus NHL star, brother killed by suspected drunk driver

COLUMBUS — Columbus Blue Jackets players and fans gathered Wednesday night to honor an NHL star and his brother.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Blue Jacket star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew both died last Thursday the day before their sister’s wedding.

Both were riding their bikes near their childhood home in New Jersey when a drunk driver hit them, according to New Jersey State Police.

At Wednesday night’s vigil at Nationwide Arena, players talked about the kind of people both Johnny and Matthew were.

One player said Johnny was the best father in the world. Another player said off the ice, he was with his wife and two young daughters.

Every player talked about how much they will miss their teammate.

“I had this thing with John where I would pick him up and give him a bear hug, and I wouldn’t let him down until he told me he loved me. And he wouldn’t tell me for a long time,” said Erik Gudbranson, Blue Jackets defenseman. “But I know up there, at the end of the day, it was because he enjoyed the hugs. And I just miss him so much.”

There were 13 minutes and 21 seconds of silence during the vigil.

13 represented the number Johnny wore with Blue Jackets and 21 was the number Matthew’s jersey at Boston College.

