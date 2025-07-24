Hershall Creachbaum death: Lawyer says children services ‘failed’ 7-year-old; lawsuit pending

DAYTON — The estate of a 7-year-old boy with autism and cerebral palsy is preparing a wrongful death lawsuit following the discovery of his remains earlier this month.

“We think this child went through hell. He was abused, he was neglected,” Michael Wright, lawyer for the Creachbaum Family Estate, said.

His firm is launching its independent investigation into preparation for a potential wrongful death lawsuit.

