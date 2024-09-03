Blue Jackets to hold public vigil for Columbus NHL star, brother killed by suspected drunk driver

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Blue Jackets will honor star player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother with a public vigil.

A candlelight vigil in remembrance of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on the Front Street Plaza outside of Nationwide Arena, the team announced Tuesday.

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey when they were hit by a man driving a Jeep on Thursday night, New Jersey State Police confirmed. Both brothers died from their injuries.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the brothers. He is being held in Salem County Correctional Facility and is being held on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of death by auto.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS News revealed that Higgins “stated that he had consumed approximately 5-6 beers prior to the accident.” A New Jersey State Trooper administered a field sobriety test, “which he failed.”

The brothers were expected to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding on Friday afternoon, according to our sister station Boston 25 News.

Gaudreau was preparing for this third season with Columbus in 2022. Before signing with the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau played eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets,” the Blue Jackets said in a statement following his death.

