DAYTON — How safe are the chemicals on your receipt?

We’ve tested some common receipts here in the Miami Valley and you will be surprised at what can be transferred to the people handling them. An investigation into the dangers, and what you can do to protect yourself.

Join News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright about possible dangers on the receipts you handle Thursday at 5pm on News Center 7.

© 2023 Cox Media Group