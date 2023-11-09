Could the passage of Issue 2 impact previous, current marijuana charges and convictions?

DAYTON — Voters decided to make Ohio the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana this week, but Ohioans won’t be protected by the law until it goes into effect on Dec. 7. The new law raises questions about previous possession cases.

News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into how the new law will impact court cases across the state and here in the Miami Valley. Hear what Montgomery County’s top prosecutor told us to expect tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.

The kind of marijuana possession cases this new law will likely have the most impact on are the ones handled at the municipal court level.

With recreational marijuana becoming legal, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said he expects more requests regarding previous pot convictions to come in.

