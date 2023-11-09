UPDATE: Semi crash closes busy road in Darke County; Deputies investigating

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:21 a.m.

A busy Darke County road is closed after a semi crash Thursday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and Greenville Township firefighters were dispatched around 5:49 a.m. to State Route 127 and Hunter Road on initial reports of a crash involving a semi.

U.S. 127 and Hunter Road are currently closed while Darke County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, according to ODOT.

Greenville firefighters are also providing mutual aid and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has also been called to the scene, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a second vehicle involved caught fire and the semi sustained heavy damage.

