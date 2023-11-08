‘Carrying a dead body;’ Questions remain as 911 call gives insight into homicide investigation

DAYTON — A week-old homicide investigation is providing more questions than answers in Dayton.

On Nov. 1, Dayton police were called to an apartment in the first block of Richmond Ave on a suspicious circumstance. A newly obtained 911 call revealed what neighbors saw.

“My wife called me and said she [saw] two people carrying a dead body,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

People living in some of the other apartments told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that officers arrived after receiving that call, kicked in a backdoor, and flooded in, asking questions and looking for information.

“Just [asking] too many questions about this dude,” D’Anthony Langford said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office told us Tuesday that Matthew Thomas, 36, died in the apartment. However, Dayton police have not confirmed that Thomas was found at the apartment.

Shortly after arriving at the apartment, they put out a “Be On The Lookout” warning to other police departments, as heard in several radio transmissions.

“For two subjects involved in a kidnapping and possible homicide out of Dayton PD,” the radio transmissions said.

Police questioned and briefly detained a person of interest for suspicion of kidnapping, but that man was later released without being charged.

Now, police have put out pictures of a red and white older model Ford pickup truck, which is wanted concerning the investigation on Richmond Avenue.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact (937) 333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

