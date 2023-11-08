‘Very sad about it;’ Protesters gather outside of Women’s Med Center after voters pass Issue 1

KETTERING — Protesters gathered outside the Women’s Med Center in Kettering on Wednesday after 57 percent of Ohioans voted yes on Issue 1.

The group of protesters made their opinions known to people leaving the med center. They also drew with chalk sayings such as ”Jesus can set you free,” and “You’re a mother not a murderer.”

“Babies’ lives are gonna be taken, they’re gonna be murdered and so I’m praying and hoping that maybe I can convince a mom not to do that,” said Vivian Skovard.

Skovard admits that she thought Issue 1 would pass, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t upset.

“We still have life that we need to cherish so yes, I was very sad about it,” she said.

Others feel the complete opposite.

“Everybody has the right to do what they want with their own body and medically take care of themselves,” said Kyle Tucker, from Miami County.

Lauren Blauvelt is the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio and was also co-chair of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights.

When looking at the voter turnout she said she was proud of the landslide of voters that checked yes next to Issue 1.

“I was nervous every day,” Blauvelt said. “If we had failed, then we would have the extreme abortion ban.”

With Issue 1 establishing abortion as a right in the Ohio Consitution, clinics no longer have to worry about shutting down.

“All of our advocates will continue to advocate and will continue to fight,” Blauvelt said.

Skovard said that won’t stop her from protesting.

“The days that they’ll be here killing I will be here.” she said. “To save the lives of babies, and God tells me to be here.”

Even though Issue 1 has passed, Ohioans still have to wait until next month for the amendment to go into effect.

