Issue 1: Ohio voters to decide on abortion rights

Voters in Ohio are deciding on a measure that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the Ohio Constitution.

News Center 7 previously reported Issue 1 would “Establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment,” according to the ballot language.

This includes decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care, and continuing pregnancy.

A “yes” vote also supports allowing the state to restrict abortion after fetal viability, which happens around 24 weeks. There is an exception for when it’s necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health.

A “no” vote opposes amending the Ohio Constitution to establish the constitutional right to make and carry out a person’s own reproductive decisions.

This issue comes after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, and abortion laws became a state issue.

