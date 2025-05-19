Hotel opens in historic Dayton Arcade days before NATO Parliamentary Assembly

DAYTON — Around 300 people from 32 countries will be in Dayton for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The Arcade is only a couple of months from being finished and completely reopened.

A huge part of that came together as the 93-room Hilton Garden Inn officially opened its doors just in time.

The Hilton Garden Inn’s General Manager, James Bailey, said this is a soft opening.

They are still putting the finishing touches on, but are excited about NATO media guests staying with them.

“It’s exciting for us because we get to showcase our hotel to the world,” Bailey said.

He said the guests will be excited about a modern hotel in a historic building.

“Not just the architecture but the whole setup here, us being connected to the Arcade,” Bailey said.

The hotel lobby is on the first floor, the restaurant a bar, and lounge are on the second floor.

The view onto Courthouse Square is superb.

The hotel itself kept the features of the 123-year-old building.

The fifth-floor suites have unique layouts, views, and names like the Gibbons Suites.

“In 1904, Gibbons funded and built the Arcade,” Bailey explained.

The Hilton Garden Inn is right next to the first-floor retail section of the north Arcade.

Those shops are expected to be in place something in August and will bring even more amentites and extra services fo hotel guests.

