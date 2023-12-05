Home demolished after previously damaged by fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Construction crews demolished what was left of a house that caught fire in Dayton last week.

City crews demolished a house that was considered a total loss after a fire last Friday at the intersection of Huffman and Seminary avenues near Wright Brothers Middle School.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was at the scene when smoke and flames were shooting high into the sky on November 29.

Fire crews told us the house was considered a total loss.

Neighbors told Xavier that the home had been vacant for years.

News Center 7 has previously reported that vacant fires have been a problem in the City of Dayton.

City leaders have been working to get blighted properties torn down. A process they say will take several years.

