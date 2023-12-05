DAYTON — Construction crews demolished what was left of a house that caught fire in Dayton last week.
>>PHOTOS: Home demolished after previously damaged by fire in Dayton
>>PHOTOS: Flames coming through roof of vacant house fire in Dayton
City crews demolished a house that was considered a total loss after a fire last Friday at the intersection of Huffman and Seminary avenues near Wright Brothers Middle School.
News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was at the scene when smoke and flames were shooting high into the sky on November 29.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It’s heartbreaking;’ Local house damaged by early morning fire
Fire crews told us the house was considered a total loss.
Neighbors told Xavier that the home had been vacant for years.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Emergency demolition called after local house destroyed by fire
News Center 7 has previously reported that vacant fires have been a problem in the City of Dayton.
City leaders have been working to get blighted properties torn down. A process they say will take several years.
©2023 Cox Media Group