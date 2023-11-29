Emergency demolition called after local vacant house destroyed by fire

DAYTON — A vacant house is destroyed after an early morning fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Huffman and Seminary Avenues at around 6:10 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire.

Images from the scene show the house is a total loss.

“We had heavy fire in the back,” said Robert Barnes, Dayton District Fire Chief. “As crews were making entry, the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and crews had to back out and we had to go to a defensive strategy.”

The house is near Wright Brothers Middle School. Fire alarms went off inside the school but there was no damage to the building.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was at the scene and he saw flames shooting through the roof of the house when he arrived.

The house is considered a total loss, according to Chief Barnes.

“We got a call for an emergency demolition,” he said. “It should happen today.”

Barnes said the early morning cold temperatures also presented a challenge for firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

