1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:43 a.m., troopers with the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to reports of a crash on I-75 Northbound beyond Wagner Ford Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

One person sustained minor injuries.

The highway was shut down while crews investigated, but it has since reopened.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group