Firefighters on scene of vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters are on the scene of a vacant house fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

>>‘Debris flying, smoke flying;’ Witnesses describe Ohio building explosion that killed 3 people

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to the intersection of Huffman Avenue and S. Garland Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are on the scene battling the fire and no other information was available.

Huffman Avenue is reportedly closed, and AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested, according to initial scanner traffic.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene and will have live a update during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

©2023 Cox Media Group