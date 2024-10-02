High school student scores special goal on senior night in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — A local high school student scored a special goal on senior night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
West Carrollton City Schools posted a video on social media on Tuesday that showed team manager Gavin scoring a goal for the boy’s soccer team.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cause of death revealed for Reds legend Pete Rose
- ‘It was stupid ... but it was human;’ Man saves people from apartment fire
- Can you help? Humane Society asks for emergency fosters to help hurricane-affected shelters
He had never played during his four years with the team until Monday night.
Gavin has special needs and showed off his skills by scoring a goal in his first game with the Pirates.
The crowd was chanting his name and Gavin’s teammates surrounded him to celebrate his achievement.
“Go Pirates and Go Gavin!!” the school district wrote on its Facebook page.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]