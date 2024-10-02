High school student scores special goal on senior night in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — A local high school student scored a special goal on senior night.

West Carrollton City Schools posted a video on social media on Tuesday that showed team manager Gavin scoring a goal for the boy’s soccer team.

He had never played during his four years with the team until Monday night.

Gavin has special needs and showed off his skills by scoring a goal in his first game with the Pirates.

The crowd was chanting his name and Gavin’s teammates surrounded him to celebrate his achievement.

“Go Pirates and Go Gavin!!” the school district wrote on its Facebook page.

