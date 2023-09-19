‘Hidden Gem;’ Ohio State Park ranks in top-10 for fall foliage

HOCKING COUNTY — An Ohio State Park has been called a ‘Hidden Gem,’ and ranks against other national parks for fall foliage.

>>E. coli concerns lead to ground beef recall, product distributed in Ohio

Mixbook, a provider of customized photo products, created a new list of “under-the-radar destinations” and Hocking Hills State Park ranked No. 1 in Ohio and 7th in the nation for top fall foliage locations.

The state park is located in Hocking County, on the eastern side of the state, and is over 2,300 acres. The park is about 2 hours away from Dayton.

According to Mixbook, Hocking Hills boasts, “rich shades of red, orange, and gold.”

>>Browns RB Nick Chubb officially out for season, will need surgery, head coach confirms

To find the top 10 under-the-radar destinations, Mixbook surveyed 3,000 respondents to compile the list.

The top-10 list includes:

Sterling Forest State Park, New York Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Michigan Bear Creek Lake State Park, Virginia Mount Greylock State Reservation, Massachusetts Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, Maine High Bridge Trail State Park, Virginia Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio Beartooth Highway, Montana Fall Creek Falls State Park, Tennessee Hope Valley, California

©2023 Cox Media Group