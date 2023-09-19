E. coli concerns lead to ground beef recall, product distributed in Ohio

OHIO — Ground beef is currently being recalled in three states, one of which is Ohio, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service.

>>RELATED: Recall alert: Ground beef products recalled over possible E. coli contamination

The recall is due to the possible contamination of E. coli, and approximately 58,281 pounds of the product has been distributed.

American Food Groups, LLC issued the recall for the beef that was produced on Aug. 14.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified about a sample that was collected by a state public health partner that tested positive for E. coli.

>>Decision on competency of man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. weeks away after days of testimony

The products that are subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 18076″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. The possibly contaminated products were shipped to Ohio, Michigan, and Georgia.

The following ground beef products are subject to recall:

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19″ with lot code D123226026.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.

Those who have purchased the beef should return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

>>‘It is crucial;’ Homeowners urged to check heating systems as temperatures fall

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products have been made, according to the state health department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of E. coli infection can vary for each person, but they often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Mild fevers and infections are also possible.

©2023 Cox Media Group