Hidden camera found in cabin at popular Ohio vacation destination; owner to be sentenced

HOCKING HILLS — A man accused of placing a hidden camera in a rental cabin at a popular vacation spot in Ohio has pleaded no contest.

Investigators said Jason Yard, of Akron, owned a cabin he called the Sly Fox Lounge on state Route 664 in Hocking Hills.

According to our news partners at WBNS, a family staying at the cabin in 2024 found a camera hidden in the basement bathroom.

The only part of the camera that was viewable was the lens. Detectives told WBNS that it was the size of a thumbtack.

The camera was in view of the toilet and a walk-in shower.

Police records revealed that 49 adult victims and 13 child victims were seen on video files dating back to 2023, according to WBNS.

Yard was charged in July with four felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.

He pleaded no contest to one felony charge last week.

Yard’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North told WBNS that this was the first time his department has had to investigate a case like this.

“We have thousands of cabins in the county, 1,600 to 1,800 and they are occupied on a daily basis and when you come to a cabin you expect privacy, and a secure setting and this happened to be one that wasn’t so private,” he said.

