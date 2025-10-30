Police investigating reported shooting in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported in the area of N Alder Street and W Third Street before 9 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Registered sex offender arrested for firearms-related offense
- Local non-profit prepping for thousands to be without SNAP benefits in the Miami Valley
- Father facing charges after 6-year-old daughter dies weeks after local crash
Dayton police and medics are currently on scene, the supervisor said.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group