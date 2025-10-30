Police investigating reported shooting in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of N Alder Street and W Third Street before 9 p.m.

Dayton police and medics are currently on scene, the supervisor said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

