Registered sex offender arrested for firearms-related offense

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A registered sex offender was arrested on a firearms-related offense in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of South Ohio Street on Wednesday.

During the search, a firearm was recovered, according to the department.

Bryan Gilbert, 62, of Greenville, was arrested for weapons under disability.

The department said Gilbert is a registered sex offender due to a conviction of gross sexual imposition in 2019.

Gilbert has also been convicted of cocaine possession in 2006 and another heaving weapons under disability offense in 2019.

Ohio law prohibits those who have been convicted or charged with violent or drug-related crimes from acquiring, having, carrying or using a firearm or dangerous ordinance.

Gilbert remains booked in the Darke County Jail.

