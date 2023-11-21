‘He’s shooting!;’ Dozens of 911 callers detail mass shooting at Beavercreek Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Dozens of frantic 911 calls detail the moments a shooter opened fire inside a Beavercreek Walmart before shooting himself.

Calls came from people inside the Walmart, outside, and employees.

A manager at the store told dispatchers he was hiding employees and shoppers in a back room.

“I’m in the cash office, I have customers sheltering in place in the cash office. We have reports of an active shooter,” he tells dispatchers.

In many of the calls screaming and crying can be heard in the background as dispatchers tell people to get somewhere safe.

“There’s an active shooter at Walmart ... everybody’s running out the door, I’m hiding under the table,” a woman who said she was hiding under a table at the Subway in the store told dispatchers.

One caller was with a victim outside in the garden center of the store.

“She is bleeding very bad ... there’s a lot of blood,” the caller tells dispatchers. “We need an ambulance.”

She said the woman had a head injury and was going in and out of consciousness.

The caller later tells the dispatcher there is another victim who can move around but is still injured.

One man called dispatchers as he watched the man with a rifle walk into the Walmart.

“There’s a dude who walked into here with a rifle,” he said.

“He’s shooting! He’s shooting!” he tells the dispatcher moments later.

The shooter was identified Tuesday afternoon as 20-year-old Benjamin Jones, of Dayton.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that four adults, three women and a man, were injured in the shooting. Three of them are in critical condition and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries. In an update Tuesday afternoon, three were said to now be in stable condition and one was still listed as critical, but stable.

All victims were identified as shoppers in the store.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jones died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found dead in the store at 8:42 p.m., less than 10 minutes after dispatchers received their first 911 call.

