Beavercreek Walmart closed ‘until further notice’ following shooting

BEAVERCREEK — Walmart is providing an update on the status of its Beavercreek store following Monday’s night shooting.

In a statement sent late Tuesday morning, officials confirmed that the store on Pentagon Blvd. is “closed until further notice.”

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell caught up with a shopper who was turned away Tuesday morning. She was going to get her prescription, but the store was closed.

As previously reported, a gunman went into Walmart Monday night and shot four adults in the store. Three people are in critical condition and one suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Beavercreek police confirmed.

Walmart officials said they were “heartbroken” in a statement sent to News Center 7 Monday night after the shooting.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” a spokesperson said.

Police are expected to provide an update this afternoon at 2 p.m.

