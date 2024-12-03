Heat restored in local middle school, classes to resume as scheduled

SPRINGFIELD — The heat at a local middle school has been restored and classes will resume as normal.

News Center 7 previously reported that Roosevelt Middle School in Springfield was closed on Monday due to no heat in the building.

According to an announcement on the Springfield City School District website, heat has been restored at the middle school.

“Roosevelt Families, Thank you for your patience this morning as we navigated issues with the building’s heating system,” the announcement on the website read.

Classes will resume today, Dec. 3, as scheduled.

