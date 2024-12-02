Area school closed due to no heat in building

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield school had to close its doors today due to no heat in the building.

Roosevelt Middle School will not have class on Monday, Dec. 2., Springfield City Schools announced on social media.

“Please do not drop your students off. Bus drivers will be stopping by the bus stops to advise students to return home,” the district wrote.

