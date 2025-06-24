Heat Advisory issued; Strong storms with potential damaging winds possible Wednesday

DAYTON — Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies, with continued hot and muggy conditions. Highs expected in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

Thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Those who don’t will continue to roast in the heat. There is a change for strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible on Wednesday.

June 24, 2025 Heat Alerts

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, we will see another day in the 90s with the index near 100 degrees. There’s a chance for a few more storms during the afternoon on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

While it will be cool during the storm, remember - this is Florida weather. It will be even more humid after the storm during the heat of the day.

June 24, 2025 Storm Threats

Friday and Saturday bring another chance for showers and storms with highs at or near 90 degrees.

And, the weekend will also see active showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

June 24, 2025 Heat Alerts

with

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group